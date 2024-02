TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED ON ARMED ROBBERY CHARGES

TWO SUSPECTS WANTED FOR A SIOUX CITY ARMED ROBBERY ON FEBRUARY 15TH HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN THE CRIME.

POLICE SAY THE ROBBERY OCCURRED AROUND 11:00 PM ON FEBRUARY 15TH IN THE 400 BLOCK OF CUNNINGHAM DRIVE WHERE THE VICTIM REPORTED HE WAS WALKING TO HIS CAR WHEN A MAN ARMED WITH A HANDGUN APPROACHED AND DEMANDED MONEY.

THE SUSPECT GOT INTO THE VICTIM’S CAR AND FORCED HIM TO DRIVE TO AN ATM TO WITHDRAW MONEY.

THE VICTIM WAS NOT INJURED DURING THE ROBBERY.

DETECTIVES IDENTIFIED TWO PEOPLE INVOLVED IN THE ROBBERY AND ARRESTED THEM AT 4 P.M. THURSDAY.

THEY WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY (FEB. 22) WITHOUT INCIDENT.

29-YEAR-OLD SHAQUILLE HARRIS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND KIDNAPPING.

26-YEAR-OLD OCEAN ELLINGTON-HARLEY IS ALSO CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY.

THEY’RE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.