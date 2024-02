RUBBER DUCKS HELP RAISE MONEY FOR FOOD BANK

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HELD ITS 2ND ANNUAL “KENDUCKY DERBY” FRIDAY MORNING AT THE NORM WAITT SR. YMCA IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

VALERIE PETERSEN SAYS IT’S A FUND RAISER FOR THE FOOD BANK:

PETERSEN SAYS THAT TEN DOLLARS PER DUCK ADDS UP TO A LOT OF PURCHASING POWER FOR THE FOOD BANK:

THE PERSON WITH THE WINNING DUCK RECEIVED PRIZES INCLUDING A POOL PARTY AT THE YMCA, 4 PIZZAS FROM BOB ROES, A $200 GIFT CARD FROM TARGET, AND A CAKE FROM HY-VEE.