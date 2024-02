MUSKETEERS TO HOLD “RING OF HONOR” CEREMONIES

THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS WILL HONOR THEIR FOUNDER AND TWO STAR PLAYERS FROM THE EARLY YEARS OF THE HOCKEY TEAM IN A CEREMONY SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

MUSKETEERS C-E-O TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS THE FIRST INDUCTEES INTO THE INAUGURAL “RING OF HONOR” INCLUDE THE MAN WHO STARTED THE TEAM IN 1972, GARY LIPSHUTZ:

JIM PECK, WHO WAS AN ALL STAR DEFENSEMAN IN THE MID-1970’S WITH A 100 MILE AN HOUR SLAPSHOT, WILL ALSO BE HONORED:

SCOTT SHOFSTALL, WHO WON A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WITH THE MUSKETEERS IN 1986 AND WAS ALSO THE UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE’S MOST VALUABLE PLAYER IN 1985 IS THE THIRD HONOREE:

HE SCORED 63 GOALS WITH 51 ASSISTS IN 46 GAMES IN 1984-85 INCLUDING 11 HAT TRICKS.

MORGAN SAYS THE FIRST THREE INDUCTEES WILL NOT BE THE LAST INTO THE RING OF HONOR:

THE MUSKETEERS PLAY FARGO IN A BATTLE OF THE TWO TOP TEAMS IN THEIR DIVISION SATURDAY EVENING AT 6:05 P.M.