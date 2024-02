MAURICE, IA COUPLE CHARGED IN FOSTER CARE ABUSE CASE

A MAURICE, IOWA COUPLE IS FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES INVOLVING ALLEGATIONS OF A CHILD IN THEIR CARE SEXUALLY ABUSING OTHER CHILDREN UNDER THEIR CARE.

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FILED SEVEN COUNTS OF NEGLECT OF A DEPENDENT PERSON, TWO COUNTS OF MANDATORY REPORTER VIOLATIONS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE REPORT TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST CALEB AND JILL HAVERDINK.

AT THE TIME OF THE INITIAL COMPLAINT, CALEB HAVERDINK WAS EMPLOYED BY THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AS A DEPUTY SHERIFF.

TO AVOID A CONFLICT OF INTEREST, THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’ AND SIOUX COUNTY ATTORNEY RECUSED THEMSELVES FROM THE INVESTIGATION AND REQUESTED ASSISTANCE FROM THE DCI AND THE CLAY COUNTY, IOWA ATTORNEY’.

THE COMPLAINT STATES THAT THE HAVERDINKS HAD PRIOR KNOWLEDGE OF A CHILD IN THEIR CARE COMMITTING NUMEROUS ACTS OF SEXUAL ABUSE AND SEXUALIZED ACTS AGAINST OTHER CHILDREN AND TOOK NO MEANINGFUL ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE ABUSE OR PROTECT THE CHILDREN UNDER THEIR CARE.

THE INVESTIGATION CONCLUDED CALEB HAVERDINK’S CONDUCT WAS CONTRARY TO THE MISSION OF THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND HIS ACTIONS WERE IN VIOLATION OF ESTABLISHED POLICIES AND PROCEDURES.

SHERIFF JAMIE VAN VOORST SAYS HE TERMINATED HAVERDINK’S EMPLOYMENT ON FEBRUARY 14TH SOLELY UPON HIS OFF-DUTY CONDUCT.