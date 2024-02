E-15 FINALLY APPROVED FOR YEAR ROUND SALES

THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY HAS AT LAST FINALIZED A RULE IMPLEMENTING THE DECISION BY A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF EIGHT MIDWEST GOVERNORS TO ALLOW YEAR-ROUND SALES OF E-15.

THE DECISION COMES OVER A YEAR AND A HALF PAST THE STATUTORY DEADLINE TO TAKE ACTION.

IN EPA’S FINAL RULE THE AGENCY DELAYED IMPLEMENTATION FROM 2024 TO 2025, ESSENTIALLY MAKING IT TWO AND A HALF YEARS LATE.

MONTE SHAW, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION, SAYS THEY ARE GLAD THERE’S A FINAL RULE IMPLEMENTING THE GOVERNORS’ ACTION UNDER THE CLEAN AIR ACT TO ALLOW YEAR-ROUND SALES OF E15, BUT THE LAST-MINUTE DELAY IN IMPLEMENTATION MEANS MOTORISTS FACE FEWER OPTIONS AND HIGHER PRICES AT THE PUMP THIS SUMMER.

SHAW SAYS THIS FURTHER DELAY IS UNNECESSARY AND UNJUSTIFIED.

THE EIGHT MIDWEST GOVERNORS, INCLUDING KIM REYNOLDS OF IOWA, SUBMITTED THEIR REQUESTS ON APRIL 28, 2022.

THE EPA WAS REQUIRED BY LAW TO TAKE ACTION WITHIN 90 DAYS, BUT DEFIED THE CONGRESSIONAL DEADLINE.

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD SUED THE EPA TO PROTECT THE GOVERNORS’ RIGHTS.

THE IOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION SAYS IT WELCOMES EPA’S FINAL DECISION ON ACCESS TO YEAR-ROUND E15 FOR MIDWEST STATES AND APPLAUDS GOVERNOR REYNOLDS FOR LEADING THIS EFFORT.

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA SAYS THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS A WELCOME STEP TOWARD YEAR-ROUND AVAILABILITY OF E-15, AND THAT THE NEXT STEP IS FOR CONGRESS TO PASS LEGISLATION ALLOWING FOR THE PERMANENT SALE OF E-15 NATIONWIDE.

FILE PHOTO