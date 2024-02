AKRON MAN SERVING WITH U.N. IN GAZA

AN AKRON, IOWA NATIVE IS CURRENTLY WORKING FOR THE UNITED NATIONS IN GAZA.

SCOTT ANDERSON GRADUATED FROM AKRON-WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL IN 1985 AND SERVED 21 YEARS IN THE ARMY FOLLOWED BY 10 YEARS WITH THE UNITED NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFGHANISTAN.

ANDERSON IS HELPING PROVIDE EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND HUMANITARIAN SERVICES DURING THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR AND GAZA CONFLICT:

ANDERSON1 OC…BUSY EVERY DAY. :30

HE SAYS NOT EVERYONE IN PALESTINE AND GAZA IS PART OF HAMAS:

ANDERSON2 OC……THAN THEY DID. ;09

ANDERSON SAYS THE MOOD FROM THE OCTOBER 7TH MASSACRE WAS SIMILAR TO THE MOOD AFTER 9-11 IN NEW YORK WHERE HE WAS STATIONED NEAR SYRACUSE THAT SEPTEMBER DAY:

ANDERSON3 OC……SO MANY SIMILARITIES. :21

ANDERSON CREDITS GROWING UP IN THIS AREA FOR PREPARING HIM FOR HIS CURRENT ROLE OF HELPING PEOPLE IN NEED IN THE GAZA CRISIS.

HE WILL APPEAR THIS SUNDAY ON THE CBS NEWS PROGRAM SIXTY MINUTES.

LINKEDIN PHOTO