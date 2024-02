TRUMP CONFIRMS NOEM IS ON LIST FOR POSSIBLE VP RUNNING MATE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS NOW OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED AS ONE OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S VICE PRESIDENT CANDIDATES.

TRUMP REVEALED HIS SHORTLIST OF POTENTIAL REPUBLICAN RUNNING MATES THIS WEEK AT A TOWN HALL EVENT IN GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA.

TRUMP ACKNOWLEDGED TO FOX NEWS HOST LAURA INGRAHAM THAT NOEM, FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS AND BIOTECH ENTREPRENEUR VIVEK RAMASWAMY WERE “SOLID” CONTENDERS ON HIS LIST.

HOWEVER, THE FORMER PRESIDENT HAS NOT GIVEN ANY SPECIFIC TIMELINE FOR WHEN HE WILL ANNOUNCE HIS PICK FOR VP.