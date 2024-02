STUDENT WHO BROUGHT TOY GUN TO SCHOOL FACES DISCIPLINARY ACTION

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THAT AFTER SCHOOL WAS DISMISSED WEDNESDAY, A STUDENT REPORTED THAT ANOTHER STUDENT MAY HAVE HAD A WEAPON IN THEIR BACKPACK AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL AND WAS UNCLEAR WHETHER IT WAS A TOY OR REAL.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS AND AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATED THE REPORT AND CONFIRMED THE POTENTIAL WEAPON WAS A TOY GUN.

THE STUDENT WHO BROUGHT IT TO SCHOOL FACES DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR THE INCIDENT.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THEY APPRECIATE THE STUDENT WHO ALERTED ADMINISTRATORS OF THE POSSIBLE WEAPON AND THAT EVERY REPORT OF A POTENTIAL THREAT IS FULLY INVESTIGATED.

THE DISTRICT SAYS THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES FOR INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THREATS AGAINST OUR SCHOOLS.