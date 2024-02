LE MARS WOMAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A LE MARS WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON STOLEN FIREARMS CHARGES.

24-YEAR-OLD TRESA FIEDLER WAS SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS AND 3 MONTHS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY LAST SEPTEMBER TO ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS STOLEN FIREARMS AND ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS.

THE CRIME OCCURRED OCTOBER 1ST OF 2021 WHEN FIEDLER PARTICIPATED IN A HOME BURGLARY WHERE SHE AND CO-CONSPIRATOR, IAN BIGLER STOLE 10 GUNS.

PROSECUTORS STATED THAT THE BURGLARY WAS PLANNED IN ADVANCE, AND FIELDER USED DIVERSIONS TO INSURE THE HOME WAS EMPTY WHEN THE BURGLARY WAS COMMITTED.

THE TWO WERE ARRESTED WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF THE CRIME.

BIGLER, WAS SENTENCED LAST JULY TO 15 YEARS IMPRISONMENT.