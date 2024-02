HERE’S WHY LOCAL GAS PRICES HAVE RISEN

GAS PRICES HAVE FOLLOWED THE TEMPERATURES AND GONE UP IN THIS WEEK BY AS MUCH AS 20 CENTS A GALLON.

TRIPLE-A IOWA SPOKESMAN BRIAN ORTNER SAYS OIL PRICES HAVE GONE UP A BIT, BUT THERE’S ANOTHER FACTOR IMPACTING GAS PRICES.

THE PRICE OF REGULAR UNLEADED GASOLINE WAS AVERAGING MORE THAN THREE DOLLARS A GALLON ACROSS MOST OF IOWA, AND $2.99 HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE NATIONAL AVERAGE FOR A GALLON OF GAS WAS UP ONE CENT TO THREE-DOLLARS, 27 CENTS.