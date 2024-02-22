C.J. BOX – THREE-INCH TEETH: A Joe Pickett Novel

Author: C.J. Box

Book: THREE-INCH TEETH: A Joe Pickett Novel

Publishing: ‎ G.P. Putnam’s Sons (February 27, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett faces two different kinds of rampaging beasts—one animal, one human—in this riveting new novel from #1

New York Times

bestseller C.J. Box.

A rogue grizzly bear has gone on a rampage—killing, among others, the potential fiancé of Joe’s daughter. At the same time, Dallas Cates, who Joe helped lock up years ago, is released from prison with a special list tattooed on his skin. He wants revenge on the people who sent him away: the six people he blames for the deaths of his entire family and the loss of his reputation and property.

Using the grizzly attacks as cover, Cates sets out to methodically check off his list. The problem is, both Nate Romanowski and Joe Pickett are on it.