TYSON EVENTS CENTER NAMING RIGHTS TALKS UNDERWAY

THE COMPANY THAT MANAGES THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER IN SIOUX CITY SAYS NOTHING WILL BE CHANGING REGARDING THE FACILITY’S NAME ANY TIME SOON.

OVG-360 SENT KSCJ NEWS A STATEMENT SAYING “AS OF NOW, TYSON HAS FULFILLED THEIR FINANCIAL OBLIGATION OF THE CONTRACT AND THE CITY AND THE OVG-360 TEAM ARE IN VERY INITIAL CONVERSATIONS WITH THEM ABOUT MOVING FORWARD”.

TYSON FOODS ORIGINALLY COMMITTED TO PAY FOUR MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE NAMING RIGHTS TWENTY YEARS AGO, AND PAID $200,000 PER YEAR FOR THE FIRST TWENTY YEARS OF THE BUILDING’S EXISTENCE.

OVG-360’S NICK PALMIOTI TOLD THE CITY COUNCIL LAST SATURDAY THAT THE $200,000 YEARLY PAYMENTS HAD BEEN COMPLETED, AND THERE WAS NO COMMITMENT FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR:

TYSON FOODS HAS NOT RESPONDED TO KSCJ’S INQUIRY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK IF THEY PLANNED TO RENEW THE NAMING RIGHTS AGREEMENT.

Photo from events center Facebook page