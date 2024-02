SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ARSON FOR FIRE THAT DESTROYED A GARAGE

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A MAN WHO IS CHARGED IN A WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE THAT DESTROYED A GARAGE.

POLICE ALONG WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED TO A GARAGE FIRE AT 5309 HIGHWAY 75 NORTH AND FOUND THE DETACHED GARAGE OF THE TRAILER WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

AS FIRE AND RESCUE PERSONNEL BEGAN PUTTING OUT THE FIRE, THE MALE RESIDENT ATTEMPTED TO FLEE IN A VEHICLE, DRIVING OVER FIRE HOSES.

THE SUSPECT, 31-YEAR-OLD MARIO ALEXANDER ARIAS, WAS STOPPED AND APPREHENDED BY POLICE.

INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THE FIRE WAS INTENTIONALLY SET.

ARIAS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON, RECKLESS DRIVING, CROSSING AN UNPROTECTED FIRE HOSE, AND DRIVING WITH A BARRED LICENSE.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $27,600 BOND