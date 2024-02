NEW DETAILS RELEASED IN BLOOMFIELD NEBRASKA DOUBLE MURDER CASE

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS IDENTIFIED THE TWO VICTIMS KILLED IN TUESDAY MORNING’S SHOOTING IN BLOOMFIELD.

THE PATROL SAYS 77-YEAR-OLD CURTIS STROM AND 49-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM REFFETT, BOTH OF BLOOMFIELD, DIED IN THE SHOOTING AT CURT’S LANES AND DINING, ON WEST GRANT STREET.

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING, 25-YEAR-OLD ALIAS (UH-LIE-US) REED, HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR TWO COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND ROBBERY.

REED’S GIRLFRIEND, 27-YEAR-OLD KAYLYNE SWEAZY, HAS ALSO BEEN ARRESTED FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE.

REED WAS LODGED IN THE KNOX COUNTY JAIL AND SWEAZY IN THE ANTELOPE COUNTY JAIL.

INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE REED BROUGHT A SHOTGUN TO THE BOWLING ALLEY AND INSTIGATED AN ARGUMENT WITH REFFETT.

DURING THAT ALTERCATION, REED ALLEGEDLY SHOT REFFETT, AND THEN SHOT STROM, WHO HAD NOT BEEN INVOLVED IN THE ALTERCATION.

REED THEN FLED THE SCENE AND WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

DURING THE INVESTIGATION, TROOPERS LOCATED THE FIREARM BELIEVED TO BE USED IN THE MURDERS.

THE GUN WAS FOUND IN A DITCH SEVERAL MILES WEST OF BLOOMFIELD.

INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THAT REED AND SWEAZY TRAVELED TOGETHER TO DISPOSE OF THE WEAPON.

AUTHORITIES ALSO LOCATED CASH THAT HAD BEEN STOLEN FROM THE BOWLING ALLEY.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.