IOWA SENATE PASSES RELIGIOUS FREEDOM BILL

THE IOWA SENATE HAS PASSED A BILL MODELED AFTER THE FEDERAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM RESTORATION ACT.

SENATOR JASON SCHULTZ, A REPUBLICAN FROM SCHLESWIG, SAYS COURT RULINGS HAVE INFRINGED ON THE FREE EXERCISE OF RELIGION AND THE BILL OUTLINES HOW STATE COURTS ARE TO DECIDE CASES IN THE FUTURE.

SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR, A REPUBLICAN FROM SIOUX CENTER, SAYS THE BILL MAKES IT CLEAR THE CONSTITUTION IS THE LAW OF THE LAND.

THIRTY-ONE REPUBLICANS IN THE STATE SENATE VOTED FOR IT, WHILE THE 16 SENATE DEMOCRATS OPPOSED IT.

SENATOR HERMAN QUIRMBACH, A DEMOCRAT FROM AMES, SAYS THE BILL WOULD OPEN THE DOOR TO ALL SORTS OF DISCRIMINATION.

AN IDENTICAL VERSION OF THE BILL IS ELIGIBLE FOR DEBATE IN THE REPUBLICAN-LED IOWA HOUSE.

