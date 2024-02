THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A STABBING TIESDAY AT THE TYSON FOODS PLANT AT 1131 DAKOTA AVENUE.

UPON ARRIVAL, DEPUTIES DISCOVERED TWO MALES HAD BEEN IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION IN WHICH ONE MALE WAS ALLEGEDLY STABBED BY THE OTHER MALE.

THE INJURED MALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL AND THE ALLEGED OFFENDER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.