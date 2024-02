ANTHEM TO HOST STONES TRIBUTE SHOW FOR NYLEN CANCER CENTER

A ROLLING STONES TRIBUTE BAND, “JUMPING JACK FLASH” WILL PERFORM A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR THE JUNE E. NYLEN CANCER CENTER IN SIOUX CITY IN APRIL.

THE ANNUAL “ROCK THE CURE” SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE INSIDE ANTHEM AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO ON SATURDAY, APRIL 6TH.

THE PROCEEDS FROM THIS YEAR’S CONCERT WILL GO TOWARDS THE CANCER CENTER’S CURRENT GREATEST NEED WHICH IS RENOVATING AND EXPANDING THE CHEMOTHERAPY INFUSION PREP AREA & THE MEDICALLY INTEGRATED DISPENSARY.

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD, AT 10AM AT THE ROCK SHOP OR ON THE HARD ROCK CASINO SIOUX CITY WEBSITE.

http://www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

YOU MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO ATTEND.