SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN BLOOMFIELD DOUBLE MURDER

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE FOLLOWING A SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED TWO LIVES IN BLOOMFIELD TUESDAY MORNING.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO CURT’S LANES AND DINING, AT 112 WEST GRANT STREET IN BLOOMFIELD AROUND 9:30 A.M.FOR A SHOOTING AND FOUND TWO DECEASED MEN WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

BLOOMFIELD POLICE REQUESTED ASSISTANCE FROM THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL TO INVESTIGATE.

25-YEAR-OLD ALIAS REED WAS IDENTIFIED AS A PERSON OF INTEREST AND WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

REED WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER.

REED’S GIRLFRIEND, 27-YEAR-OLD KAYLYNE SWEAZY WAS ALSO ARRESTED FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE.

INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE SHOOTING OCCURRED DURING AN ALTERCATION BETWEEN REED AND THE VICTIMS AT THE BOWLING ALLEY.

REED AND SWEAZY WERE LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER AT THEIR HOME.