SOME STATE A.G.’S WANT IMMUNITY FOR TRUMP

SOUTH DAKOTA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL WANTS PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY FOR DONALD TRUMP.

MARTY JACKLEY IS JOINING A COALITION OF ABOUT TWO-DOZEN OTHER STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL IN SUPPORT OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S STAY REQUEST.

IT’S IN RESPONSE TO A DECISION BY THE U.S. COURT OF APPEALS AND CRIMINAL CHARGES RELATED TO THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND THE JANUARY 6TH, 2021 INCIDENT AT THE NATION’S CAPITOL.

THE FEDERAL PROSECUTOR IS SEEKING A QUICK DECISION BY THE U.S. SUPREME COURT, BUT JACKLEY SAYS SPEEDING UP THE LEGAL PROCESS FOR POLITICAL REASONS WOULD NOT BE APPROPRIATE.