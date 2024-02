NOEM TO SEND SD NATIONAL GUARD BACK TO SOUTHERN BORDER

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE WILL DEPLOY SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER LATER THIS SPRING.

THIS WILL BE THE FIFTH TIME THAT THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD HAS DEPLOYED TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER TO ASSIST IN BORDER SECURITY EFFORTS DURING HER ADMINISTRATION.

GOVERNOR NOEM CALLS THE AREA A WARZONE AND SAYS THE SOLDIERS’ PRIMARY MISSION WILL BE CONSTRUCTION OF A WALL TO STEM THE FLOW OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, DRUG CARTELS, AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING INTO THE UNITED STATES.

SIXTY SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS WILL DEPLOY TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER ON A ROLLING BASIS OVER A THREE-MONTH PERIOD.

LAST MONTH, NOEM AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE JOINED TOGETHER TO HOLD THE FIRST JOINT SESSION IN THE NATION RESPONDING TO TEXAS’ EFFORTS TO SECURE THE BORDER.

SHORTLY THEREAFTER, THE LEGISLATURE BECAME THE FIRST IN THE NATION TO PASS A RESOLUTION OF SUPPORT FOR TEXAS’ EFFORTS AND FOR STATES’ RIGHTS.

TWO-AND-A-HALF YEARS AGO, GOVERNOR NOEM WAS THE FIRST GOVERNOR TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER AT THE REQUEST OF GOVERNOR ABBOTT.