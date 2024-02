IOWA SUPREME COURT REVIEWS 2022 FARON STARR ARREST & QUESTIONING

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT IS CONSIDERING A SIOUX CITY CASE INVOLVING THE RIGHT TO TALK TO A LAWYER WHEN YOU ARE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

THE CASE INVOLVES FARON STARR WHO WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN NOVEMBER OF 2022 AFTER A STABBING AND THE ALLEGED THEFT OF GUNS IN A SEPARATE BREAK IN.

THE DISTRICT COURT RULED HIS CONFESSION WAS INADMISSIBLE AFTER POLICE REFUSED TO LET HIM MAKE A CALL DURING QUESTIONING.

DURING ORAL ARGUMENTS BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT MONDAY EVENING, PROSECUTOR THOMAS OGDEN TOLD THE JUSTICES OFFICERS DIDN’T ALLOW STARR’S CALL AS THE GUNS WERE MISSING.

STARR5 OC…….THE PHONE CALL” :17

HE SAYS THERE ARE EXCEPTIONS FOR SUCH INSTANCES. CHIEF JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTENSEN ASKED HOW THIS CASE WAS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER CASES.

STARR6 OC……PUBLIC SAFETY” :10

OGDEN SAYS THEY DIDN’T KNOW IF THE GUNS WERE LEFT WHERE A CHILD OR SOMEONE ELSE COULD GET THEM. STARR’S ATTORNEY LUCAS TAYLOR SAYS HIS CLIENT’S RIGHTS WERE VIOLATED.

STARR7 OC……PUBLIC SAFETY EXCEPTION” :08

TAYLOR SAYS IT WAS SIX HOURS BEFORE STARR WAS APPREHENDED.

HE SAYS THERE IS A VERY NARROW PUBLIC SAFETY EXCEPTION, AND CITED AN EXAMPLE OF WHERE THE EXCEPTION MIGHT BE USED.

STARR8 OC…….PUBIC VIEW” :23

STARR PLED NOT GUILTY AND THE CASE IS PENDING THE RULING BY THE SUPREME COURT.

THE JUSTICES WILL CONSIDER THE ORAL ARGUMENTS AND MAKE A RULING AT A LATER DAY.

WHATEVER THE COURT DECIDES, STARR REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON AN UNRELATED CASE.

HE’S BEING HELD ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE AND A ONE-POINT-ONE MILLION DOLLAR BOND, CHARGED IN THE DECEMBER 2023 SHOOTING DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER.