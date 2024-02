DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN BLOOMFIELD, NEBRASKA

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL, WITH ASSISTANCE FROM THE KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND BLOOMFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, IS INVESTIGATING A DOUBLE-HOMICIDE THAT OCCURRED TUESDAY MORNING IN BLOOMFIELD, NEBRASKA.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON THE DECEASED ARE BEING WITHHELD WHILE OFFICIALS WORK TO MAKE FAMILY NOTIFICATIONS.

THE PATROL SAYS THE SCENE IS SECURE AND MULTIPLE PERSONS OF INTEREST HAVE BEEN DETAINED AS PART OF THE INVESTIGATION.

LAW ENFORCEMENT BELIEVES THERE IS NO ONGOING THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.

PATROL CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATORS ARE ON SCENE AND TROOPERS ARE POSTED AROUND TOWN TO ENSURE COMMUNITY SAFETY.