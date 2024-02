TYSON EVENTS CENTER NAMING RIGHTS FUNDING ENDS

SIOUX CITY’S MAIN ARENA ON GORDON DRIVE COULD HAVE A NEW NAME IN THE MONTHS AHEAD.

AT SATURDAY’S CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING, NICK PALMIOTTI, GENERAL MANAGER OF OVG 360 WHICH OPERATES THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT THE NAMING RIGHT’S PAYMENTS FROM TYSON FOODS FOR THE EVENTS CENTER HAVE ENDED:

NAMING1 OC……NAMING RIGHTS DEAL. :17

THE $200,000 WAS THE LAST YEARLY PAYMENT TYSON HAS MADE TO THE CITY FOR THE NAMING RIGHTS TO THE EVENTS CENTER, WHICH IS NOW 20 YEARS OLD.

TYSON PLEDGED FOUR MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE NAMING RIGHTS IN THE ORIGINAL DEAL WITH THE CITY.

AT $200,000 A YEAR, THAT TOTALS $4 MILLION DOLLARS AFTER 20 YEARS.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT ASKED CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE A QUESTION ABOUT HOW LONG THE NAMING RIGHTS WERE SUPPOSED TO LAST:

NAMING2 OC……TALK TO TYSON. :14

PALMIOTTI TOLD THE MAYOR THAT OVG360 HAS ALSO COMMUNICATED WITH TYSON FOODS:

NAMING3 OC………LIFETIME DEAL. :25

KSCJ NEWS HAS REACHED OUT TO TYSON FOODS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS ON THE NAMING ISSUE, BUT HAS NOT RECEIVED A RESPONSE YET.