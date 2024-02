TAYLOR IN NO HURRY TO CHANGE IOWA AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES

STATE SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR OF SIOUX CENTER SAYS HE’S NOT IN A HURRY TO MAKE ANY CHANGES TO THE STATE’S AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES UNTIL THE NEXT LEGISLATIVE SESSION:

JEFFTAY1 OC…..BROKEN RIGHT NOW. :16

THE SENATE AND HOUSE EACH HAVE THEIR OWN VERSIONS OF THE BILL, WHICH HAVE DIFFERENCES FROM WHAT GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS PROPOSED:

JEFFTAY2 OC……..BE REMOVED. :19

TAYLOR SAYS CONSTITUENTS IN HIS DISTRICT TELL HIM THEY SEE NO NEED TO MAKE EXTENSIVE CHANGES IN THE AEA STRUCTURE:

JEFFTAY3 OC………MUCH MORE MODEST. :18

HE THINKS MORE TIME IS NEEDED TO TAKE A CRITICAL LOOK AT AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES:

JEFFTAY4 OC……HOW TO DO THAT. :10

TAYLOR AND SECOND DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS HELD A TOWN HALL MEETING SATURDAY IN ORANGE CITY.

JENEARY DESCRIBES THE GOVERNOR’S APPROACH AS “READY, FIRE, AIM”.

HE SUPPORTS THE AEA AS CURRENTLY STRUCTURED AND SAYS THE THE GOVERNOR’S BILL IS A SOLUTION IN SEARCH OF A PROBLEM.