ONE DEAD, TWO HURT IN YANKTON COUNTY CRASH

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND TWO OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A WEEKEND TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN YANKTON COUNTY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THER DRIVER OF A FORD VAN WAS TRAVELING EASTBOUND IN THE WESTBOUND LANES OF STATE HIGHWAY 50 NEAR GAYVILLE AND COLLIDED HEAD ON WITH AN ONCOMING CHEVY TAHOE IN ITS PROPER LANE.

THE 45-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE VAN RECEIVED FATAL INJURIES AND WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT.

THE 29-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE TAHOE WAS WEARING A SEATBELT AND SUSTAINED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS FLOWN BY HELICOPTER TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

HIS 28-YEAR-OLD FEMALE PASSENGER WAS TAKEN TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

SHE WAS ALSO WEARING A SEATBELT.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE CRASH.