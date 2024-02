MAJOR PROPOSALS SURVIVE IOWA LEGISLATURE FUNNEL DEADLINE

IOWA’S LAWMAKERS ARE MOVING PAST THE FIRST MAJOR DEADLINE OF THE 2024 LEGISLATURE SESSION.

TWO PROPOSALS REFORMING IOWA’S AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES SURVIVED THE FUNNEL DEADLINE, EACH INCREASING PAY TO EDUCATION STAFF.

ALSO, MAKING THE CUT ARE BILLS DEFINING THE TERMS “MALE” AND “FEMALE,” REQUIRING IOWANS TO USE STATE FACILITIES THAT MATCH THEIR BIOLOGICAL SEX AS ASSIGNED AT BIRTH, LETTING SCHOOL STAFF CARRY FIREARMS ON CAMPUS IF THEY UNDERGO TRAINING AND GET A PERMIT.

BILLS BANNING DRIVERS FROM HAVING A PHONE IN HAND WHILE DRIVING AND LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM USING TRAFFIC CAMERAS TO ENFORCE ROADWAY LAWS, LIKE SPEEDING ALSO ARE STILL ALIVE.

PROPOSALS REQUIRING STUDENTS TO SING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM EVERY DAY, GIVING CITY COUNCILS MORE CONTROL OVER PUBLIC LIBRARIES, AND MAKING DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT DID NOT PASS THE FUNNEL DEADLINE.