CELEBRATING PRESIDENT’S DAY WITH BOBBLEHEADS

TO CELEBRATE PRESIDENTS’ DAY, THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM HAS UNVEILED SEVERAL NEW PRESIDENTIAL BOBBLEHEADS.

C-E-O PHIL SKLAR SAYS THERE ARE THREE DIFFERENT SERIES:

SKLAR SAYS THE RESOLUTE DESK AND PODIUM BOBBLES ARE FOLLOW UPS TO EARLIER SUCCESSFUL RELEASES:

THE FIRST LADY BOBBLEHEADS FEATURE MANY RECENT AND SOME OF THE BEST KNOWN FIRST LADIES IN U.S. HISTORY:

THE BOBBLEHEADS ARE AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY FROM THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM.

