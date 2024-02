MAYOR CHALLENGES CITY DEPT. HEADS TO TRIM BUDGET 5%

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY MET SATURDAY TO CONTINUE WORK ON A NEW BUDGET FOR THE COMING FISCAL YEAR.

COUNCIL MEMBERS MET WITH INDIVIDUAL DEPARTMENT HEADS WITH MAYOR BOB SCOTT GIVING THEM ALL SOMETHING TO CONSIDER NEAR THE START OF DISCUSSIONS:

CITY FINANCE DIRECTOR TERESA FITCH TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT WHILE PROPERTY VALUATIONS WILL GO UP THIS YEAR, PROPERTY TAXES SHOULD BE LOWER:

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS ASKED FOR A SLIGHT COST OF LIVING INCREASE FOR HIS EMPLOYEES, BUT SAID HE WOULD HOLD THE LINE ON HIS BUDGET AND LOOK FOR THE 5 PERCENT TO CUT.

LIBRARY DIRECTOR HELEN RIGDON ASKED FOR A PAY BUMP AND PROMOTION FOR SOME EMPLOYEES WHO WERE PERFORMING EXTRA DUTIES WITHOUT COMPENSATION THAT OTHER HIGHER PAID WORKERS WERE DOING:

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THERE’S NOT MUCH HE CAN CUT, OTHER THAN SALARIES, BECAUSE THE MUSEUM’S HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION PAYS FOR MOST OF THE PROGRAMMING

IRONICALLY, THE MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION ASKED FOR THE LARGEST PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN THEIR BUDGET ALLOTMENT, DOUBLING IT FROM $4000 TO $8000 TO PAY FOR INCREASED COSTS FOR THE STUDENTS ANNUAL BUS TRIP TO THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN DES MOINES:

NOTHING WAS VOTED ON OR FINALIZED IN THE MEETING.

THE COUNCIL WILL HOLD A MEETING TO APPROVE THE FINAL BUDGET IN APRIL.