FIRE DEPT. CLARIFIES EMS STAFF CHANGES

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WANTS TO CLARIFY LAST WEEK’S CITY COUNCIL ACTION TO REPLACE 15 CURRENT EMS POSITIONS WITH FIREFIGHTER POSITIONS THAT THERE WILL BE NO DECREASE IN THE LEVEL OF SERVICE OFFERED TO OUR COMMUNITY.

EACH AMBULANCE WILL REMAIN STAFFED WITH AT LEAST ONE PARAMEDIC.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE QUALITY SERVICE TO CITIZENS.

CURRENTLY, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE OPERATES TWO EMERGENCY RESPONSE DIVISIONS WITH 105 PERSONNEL IN THE FIRE DIVISION, AND 30 PERSONNEL IN THE EMS DIVISION.

ALL PERSONNEL, REGARDLESS OF DIVISION, CURRENTLY HOLD, AT A MINIMUM, A STATE OF IOWA BASIC EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN LICENSE.

THE STAFFING CHANGE RECLASSIFIES 15 EMS POSITIONS TO FIREFIGHTER EMTS, WHICH ALLOWS PERSONNEL FROM THE FIRE DIVISION TO OPERATE ON AMBULANCES ENSURING ADEQUATE STAFFING.

NO EMS PERSONNEL WILL LOSE EMPLOYMENT, THE CHANGE WILL OCCUR THROUGH ATTRITION.