WOODBURY GOP CONVENTION SET FOR SATURDAY

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS WILL GATHER IN SGT. BLUFF SATURDAY FOR THEIR COUNTY CONVENTION.

THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN THE AUDITORIUM OF THE SERGEANT BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL BEGINNING AT 9:00 A.M.

THOSE ATTENDING WILL ELECT DELEGATES TO THE DISTRICT AS WELL AS THE STATE CONVENTIONS, ELECT MEMBERS TO SERVE ON THE DISTRICT CONVENTION COMMITTEE, AND ADOPT A COUNTY PLATFORM.

SOME LOCAL G-O-P CANDIDATES UP FOR ELECTION THIS YEAR IN PRIMARIES AND THE GENERAL ELECTION WILL SPEAK.

IT IS THE SECOND STEP IN THE PROCESS THAT EVENTUALLY DECIDES THE AGENDA AND PLATFORM AT THE NATIONAL REPUBLICAN CONVENTION.

REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN AT SERGEANT BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL AT 8:00 A.M.