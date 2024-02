IF YOU ARE ATTENDING THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY CONCERT THIS WEEKEND, OR IF YOU ARE PLANNING A FUTURE VISIT TO THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, REMEMBER THAT THERE IS A NEW CLEAR BAG POLICY THAT WENT INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST FOR CITY FACILITIES.

UNDER THAT NEW POLICY, ALL NON-CLEAR BAGS ARE SUBJECT TO SEARCH.

DIAPER BAGS AND MEDICAL BAGS WILL BE PERMITTED.

PURSES AND CAMERA BAGS ARE AMONG SEVERAL TYPES OF BAGGAGE NOT APPROVED.

THE CLEAR BAG POLICY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR EVERY EVENT AT THE ORPHEUM.