HOCHUNK’S LAPOINTE RECEIVES NATIONAL HONOR

THE BUSINESS DIRECTOR OF HOCHUNK INC HAS BEEN HONORED BY THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR AMERICAN INDIAN ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT.

AARON LAPOINTE OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE HAS BEEN AWARDED ITS “NATIVE AMERICAN 40 UNDER 40 AWARD.”

THE NATIONAL AWARD RECOGNIZES NATIVE AMERICAN CITIZENS FOR OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AND COMMUNITYCONTRIBUTIONS.

THE 32-YEAR-OLD LAPOINTE LIVES IN WINNEBAGO AND WORKS AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS FOR HO-CHUNK, INC.

HIS WORK INCLUDES HELPING RECLAIM AND EXPAND TRIBAL LANDS, PROMOTING FOOD SOVEREIGNTY AND SUSTAINABLE FOOD PRODUCTION, THE REVITALIZATION OF INDIAN CORN, AND ENHANCING THE PERCEPTION OF AGRICULTURE CAREERS AMONG TRIBAL YOUTH.

LAPOINTE IS VICE-CHAIR OF THE WINNEBAGO FOOD SOVEREIGNTY COMMITTEE, GUIDING FOOD AND LAND INITIATIVES FOR THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE’S SELF-SUFFICIENCY STRATEGIES;

HE IS ALSO AN AGRICULTURE ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER AT LITTLE PRIEST TRIBAL COLLEGE,