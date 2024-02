CONE PARK TUBING HILL CLOSES FOR THE SEASON

DESPITE A COUPLE OF INCHES OF SNOW LOCALLY THURSDAY NIGHT, THE TUBING HILL SEASON AT SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK IS OFFICIALLY OVER.

JOHN BYRNES OF THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT SAYS THE RECENT WARMER WEATHER MADE IT DIFFICULT TO KEEP SNOW ON THE HILL”

BYRNES SAYS THERE WERE SOME POSITIVE THINGS OUT OF THE SHORTER SEASON THOUGH:

BYRNES SAYS THE PARK WILL NOW LOOK FORWARD TO THE MOUNTAIN BIKING SEASON LATER THIS YEAR.

THOSE WANTING TO RENT THE CONE PARK LODGE FOR PRIVATE EVENTS MAY ALSO CONTINUE TO DO THAT.