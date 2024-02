CITY RENEWS LITTER CLEANUP EFFORTS

AS THE WEATHER HAS BEEN WARMER AND SPRING NOT FAR OFF, SIOUX CITY IS REMINDING RESIDENTS TO HELP COMBAT THE LOCAL LITTER VISIBLE AS THE SNOW MELTS AWAY.

SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS YOU CAN HELP KEEP YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD TRASH FREE BY TAKING THE 24 ON 24 PLEDGE:

WESTRA SAYS THE CITY AND OTHER PARTICIPATING AGENCIES CAN HELP YOU WITH THE CLEAN UP EFFORT:

IN APRIL OF 2022, WITH THE HELP OF MORE THAN 1,100 VOLUNTEERS, THE CITY COLLECTED OVER THREE AND A HALF TONS OF LITTER DURING THE ANNUAL LITTER DASH.

THIS EFFORT HAS BEEN RECORDED AS THE BEST COLLECTION TURNOUT TO DATE.

ANOTHER LITTER DASH WILL TAKE PLACE THIS APRIL.