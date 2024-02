CARDBOARD SLED JUDGING WILL STILL TAKE PLACE ON SUNDAY

THE LACK OF SNOW AT CONE PARK MEANS THERE WILL BE NO CARDBOARD SLED RACES THIS SUNDAY.

HOWEVER CITY PARKS SUPERINTENDENT JOHN BYRNES SAYS RIVER-CADE WILL STILL HOST A SPECIAL EVENT THERE FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO HAVE MADE A CARDBOARD SLED:

NOSLED OC……….THE BEAUTY JUDGING. :19

REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN AT NOON SUNDAY WITH DESIGN JUDGING TAKING PLACE AT 1PM.