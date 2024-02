ARMED SCHOOL STAFF PROPOSAL SURVIVES FUNNEL DEADLINE

A BILL CREATING STANDARDS FOR ARMING SCHOOL EMPLOYEES MADE IT PAST THE IOWA LEGISLATURE’S FRIDAY LEGISLATIVE DEADLINE.

THE BILL WOULD ESTABLISH A STATE PERMIT FOR SCHOOL STAFF WHO VOLUNTEER TO CARRY WEAPONS IN SCHOOL BUILDINGS.

THEY WOULD HAVE TO PASS AN ANNUAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND GO THROUGH TRAINING.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE PHIL THOMPSON OF BOONE CHAIRS THE HOUSE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND SAYS THE BILL IS A RESPONSE TO EVENTS LIKE THE DEADLY SCHOOL SHOOTING IN PERRY LAST MONTH.

SCHOOLGUNS1 OC…..AND PROTECT THEMSELVES.” :10

THE BILL GRANTS QUALIFIED IMMUNITY TO SCHOOL DISTRICTS THAT ALLOW STAFF TO CARRY GUNS.

THAT’S A RESPONSE TO INSURANCE COMPANIES THAT THREATENED TO DROP COVERAGE FOR DISTRICTS LIKE SPIRIT LAKE THAT TRIED TO DO IT IN THE PAST.

REPRESENTATIVE BETH WESSEL-KROESCHELL, A DEMOCRAT FROM AMES, SAYS HAVING GUNS IN SCHOOLS IS A RISK.

SCHOOLGUNS2 OC…..IS FRIGHTENING.” :03

THE BILL ORIGINALLY SAID THE STATE’S 11 LARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS HAD TO HAVE AT LEAST ONE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER OR PRIVATE SECURITY GUARD IN EVERY HIGH SCHOOL, BUT THE COMMITTEE CHANGED THE BILL TO LET SCHOOL BOARDS TO OPT-OUT OF THAT REQUIREMENT.