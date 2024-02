SAND SAYS NEW STATE LAW IS BLOCKING HIS AUTHORITY

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND SAYS THE IOWA BOARD OF PAROLE REPORTS IT HAS RESOLVED AN ISSUE RAISED BY A WHISTEBLOWER WHO CONTACTED SAND’S OFFICE, ACCUSING THE BOARD OF FAILING TO HAVE THE RIGHT OFFICIALS SIT ON THE STATE PANELS FOR PAROLE HEARINGS.

HOWEVER, SAND SAYS THE BOARD IS CITING A NEW LAW AND REFUSING TO PROVIDE DOCUMENTS SHOWING THE POLICY’S BEEN FIXED.

PAROLE4 OC……….STATE OF IOWA.” :03

THAT 2023 LAW SET UP AN APPEAL PROCESS IF A STATE AGENCY REFUSED TO PROVIDE THE STATE AUDITOR’S OFFICE WITH DOCUMENTS, BUT SAND SAYS IT WOULD BE POINTLESS TO SEEK AN APPEAL.

PAROLE5 OC……WASTE PEOPLE’S TIME.” :14

THE BOARD OF PAROLE SAYS THE INFORMATION WAS NOT PROVIDED BECAUSE SAND REFUSED TO PROVIDE A LETTER OUTLINING THE RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN THE AUDIT.

THE STATE AUDITOR SAYS HIS OFFICE HAS A LETTER THAT COVERS ALL OF STATE GOVERNMENT AND IF THE BOARD OF PAROLE ISN’T PART OF STATE GOVERNMENT, THAT’S NEWS TO THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE.

RADIO IOWA