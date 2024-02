PURSUIT SUSPECT CRASHES AT RAILROAD CROSSING

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THAT ENDED WITH A CRASH AT A RAILROAD CROSSING.

POLICE SPOTTED A KNOWN WANTED SUSPECT DRIVING AT 4TH AND DOUGLAS AROUND 11:30 P.M. AND INITIATED A TRAFFIC STOP AT 4TH AND JONES.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD ALPACINO LEWIS, REFUSED TO PROVIDE IDENTIFICATION AND TURN OFF THE CAR ENGINE.

THE DEFENDANT THEN FLED FROM THE TRAFFIC STOP, STRIKING A PATROL CAR AND A PARKING METER.

HE EVENTUALLY LOST CONTROL AND STRUCK THE CROSSING EQUIPMENT AT THE RAILROAD TRACKS JUST EAST OF 3RD AND HIGHWAY 75 AND TRIED TO FLEE ON FOOT.

LEWIS WAS APPREHENDED A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY.

POLICE RECOVERED A HANDGUN AND MAGAZINE.

LEWIS IS CHARGED WITH FELON IN POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, ELUDING AT 25 OR MORE MILES AN HOUR OVER THE SPEED LIMIT, AND DRIVING WHILE BARRED.

HE’S BEING HELD ON $39-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.