MRHD AWARDS LOCAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP FUNDING

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT INC HAS AWARDED $300,000 FOR FUNDING SCHOLARSHIP GRANTS TO BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE, AND WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

MRHD, THE NON-PROFIT LICENSE HOLDER OF THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO, AWARDS THE ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP GRANTS TO SUPPORT STUDENTS WHO HAVE THE GREATEST FINANCIAL NEED.

THE SCHOLARSHIPS ARE FOR A MAXIMUM OF $5000 PER STUDENT.

EACH COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY RECEIVED $75,000 FOR THE 2024-2025 ACADEMIC YEAR.

MRHD REQUIRES RECIPIENTS OF THESE SCHOLARSHIPS TO HAVE GRADUATED FROM A PUBLIC OR PRIVATE HIGH SCHOOL IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND HAS AWARDED OVER $2.6 MILLION FOR STUDENTS TO PURSUE HIGHER EDUCATION AT OUR LOCAL COLLEGES.