MOC FLOYD VALLEY EDUCATOR HONORED WITH MILKEN AWARD

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AND EXTENDED CAREER EXPERIENCES COORDINATOR GRANT HEGSTAD WAS SURPRISED WITH A BIG AWARD AT THE ORANGE CITY SCHOOL DURING AN ASSEMBLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

HEGSTAD WAS PRESENTED THE MILKEN EDUCATOR AWARD BY DR. JANE FOLEY, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF THE MILKEN AWARDS.

HE RECEIVES $25,000 WITH THE AWARD AND IS THE ONLY IOWA EDUCATOR TO RECEIVE THE HONOR FOR THE PAST YEAR.

HEGSTAD EXPRESSED APPRECIATION TO ALL OF THE STUDENTS AS WELL AS HIS FELLOW STAFF MEMBERS FOR THE HONOR:

HEGSTAD BECAME THE 2,979TH MILKEN EDUCATOR RECOGNIZED ON THE COAST-TO-COAST JOURNEY TO 3,000 RECIPIENTS.

photo courtesy Milken Educator Awards