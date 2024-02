IOWA HOUSE & SENATE GOP EACH HAVE THEIR OWN AEA PLANS

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE HAVE DEVELOPED AN ALTERNATIVE TO GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ PROPOSED OVERHAUL OF AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES THAT HELP EDUCATE STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES.

REYNOLDS WANTS TO LET SCHOOLS USE A PRIVATE FIRM, A DIFFERENT A-E-A OR HIRE MORE SPECIAL EDUCATION STAFF IN THEIR DISTRICTS FOR THE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR.

THE HOUSE PLAN WOULD START SENDING STATE AND FEDERAL SPECIAL EDUCATION FUNDING DIRECTLY TO SCHOOLS RATHER THAN THE A-E-AS — AS THE GOVERNOR PROPOSED — BUT IT MAY ONLY BE USED FOR SPECIAL ED SERVICES FROM THE LOCAL A-E-A:

GRASSLEY SAYS THE PLAN CALLS FOR A STUDY THAT WOULD INVOLVE LEGISLATORS, EDUCATORS AND PARENTS.

A NEW STATE DIVISION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION WOULD BE CREATED AS THE GOVERNOR PROPOSED, BUT WITH HALF AS MANY EMPLOYEES AND MOST OF THEM WOULD BE ASSIGNED TO WORK IN THE A-E-A REGIONS.

THE NINE A-E-A ADMINISTRATORS WOULD SEE THEIR SALARIES CUT TO BE IN LINE WITH LOCAL SUPERINTENDENTS IN THEIR REGION.

IN YEARS TWO AND THREE OF THE HOUSE G-O-P PLAN, SCHOOLS WOULD NO LONGER HAVE TO USE THE A-E-AS FOR MEDIA SERVICES OR OTHER EDUCATION-RELATED SERVICES, LIKE TEACHER TRAINING AND CURRICULUM MATERIALS.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS DECIDED A FEW WEEKS AGO TO TABLE THE GOVERNOR’S BILL ON A-E-AS.

SENATE REPUBLICANS ARE PROPOSING THEIR OWN CHANGES IN GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ PLAN TO OVERHAUL IOWA’S NINE AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES.

REYNOLDS WANTS TO SEND ALL GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES TO SCHOOLS, SO DISTRICTS COULD CONTINUE USING A-E-AS OR CHOOSE ANOTHER PROVIDER.

A BILL APPROVED BY THE SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE WOULD STILL SEND 10 PERCENT OF THAT SPECIAL EDUCATION FUNDING TO A-E-AS, BUT SCHOOL DISTRICTS WOULD CONTROL THE REST.

A-E-AS ALSO WOULD GET 40 PERCENT OF THE MONEY THEY RECEIVE NOW FOR MEDIA SERVICES AS WELL AS OTHER A-E-A SERVICES FOR TEACHERS AND ALL STUDENTS.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR LYNN EVANS, A RETIRED SUPERINTENDENT FROM AURELIA, SAYS THEIR PLAN PROVIDES A SAFETY NET FOR THE A-E-A SYSTEM.

EVANS SAYS SENATE REPUBLICANS WILL MAKE MORE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEIR PLAN WHEN THE BILL IS DEBATED IN THE FULL SENATE.

DEMOCRATS ON THE COMMITTEE VOTED AGAINST THE PLAN AS IT WAS PRESENTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

SENATOR MOLLY DONAHUE, A DEMOCRAT FROM CEDAR RAPIDS, SAYS IF THE GOAL IS TO IMPROVE TEST SCORES AMONG STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES, THE SENATE G-O-P PLAN WON’T GET THERE.

SENATE REPUBLICANS SAY SOME A-E-AS PROVIDE MORE SERVICES THAN OTHERS AND PUTTING THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION IN CHARGE WILL FIX THAT.

IN A WRTITEN STATEMENT, REYNOLDS SAID SHE APPRECIATES THAT SHE AND LAWMAKERS WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE THE CONVERSATION ABOUT A-E-A CHANGES.

