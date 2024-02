IOWA HIGH SCHOOLS HELPING TO GET OUT THE VOTE THIS ELECTION YEAR

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS ENCOURAGING HIGH SCHOOLS IN ALL 99 COUNTIES TO HOST A VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE AND EDUCATE STUDENTS ON THE VOTER REGISTRATION AND PARTICIPATION PROCESS.

IOWA LAW ALLOWS 17-YEAR-OLDS TO REGISTER TO VOTE.

IOWA LAW REQUIRES HIGH SCHOOLS TO CONDUCT TWO VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVES EVERY SCHOOL YEAR AND PATE SAYS PARTICIPATION IS GROWING IN THAT EFFORT:

PATE SAYS SOME 17-YEAR-OLDS WILL BE ABLE TO VOTE IN IOWA’S JUNE PRIMARY:

PATE SAYS VOTING IS ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD, AND REGISTERING TO VOTE IS THE FIRST STEP IN THAT PROCESS.