SUSPECT CHARGED IN STORE ROBBERY

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBING A MORNINGSIDE CONVENIENCE STORE LAST NOVEMBER.

POLICE ARRESTED 35-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER J. BAUER OF SIOUX CITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE NOVEMBER 29TH ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED AT SARG’S MINI MART AT 3407 GLENN AVENUE.

POLICE SAY BAUER ALLEGEDLY CAME INTO THE STORE AND HANDED THE CLERK A NOTE DEMANDING CASH FROM THE REGISTER.

THE SUSPECT GRABBED TWO CARTONS OF CIGARETTES AND FLED THE STORE WHEN OTHER CUSTOMERS WALKED IN.

HE DID NOT GET ANY CASH FROM THE REGISTER.

BAUER HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY IN THE INCIDENT.