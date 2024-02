SPENCER PURSUIT SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A SPENCER, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES RELATED TO A POLICE PURSUIT THERE TUESDAY NIGHT.

SPENCER POLICE ATTEMPTED TO STOP A VEHICLE FOR A TRAFFIC VIOLATION AROUND 9:30 P.M. BUT THE SUSPECT VEHICLE FLED AT SPEEDS NEAR 100 MPH AND FAILED TO USE HEADLIGHTS.

THE VEHICLE BRIEFLY EVADED POLICE BUT OVERTURNED IN A DITCH ON 230TH AVENUE.

THE DRIVER, 20 YEAR OLD ADRIAN FRAKES, WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

FRAKES WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, RECKLESS DRIVING, AND OVER A HALF DOZEN OTHER TRAFFIC RELATED COUNTS.

HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD AT THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL ON A $5,000 BOND.