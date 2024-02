POLICE CERT TEAM VOLUNTEERS TO GRADUATE THURSDAY EVENING

SIXTEEN SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL GRADUATE FROM THE COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM PROGRAM FROM THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT THURSDAY EVENING.

THIS IS THE 19TH YEAR THE PROGRAM HAS BEEN HELD LOCALLY, WHICH IS FUNDED BY HOMELAND SECURITY DOLLARS AS WELL AS FUNDS FROM THE CITY’S VOLUNTEERS IN POLICING PROGRAM.

MORE THAN 350 PEOPLE WHO WERE MEMBERS OF THE POLICE CITIZEN’S ACADEMY PROGRAM OR LOCAL VOLUNTEERS HAVE RECIVED THE TRAINING DURING THOSE 19 YEARS.

THEY HAVE LEARNED LIFE SAVING SKILLS TO HELP THEMSELVES, THEIR FAMILY AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY.

THE GRADUATION WILL TAKE PLACE AT 7 P.M. THURSDAY IN THE WESTERN IOWA TECH SECURITY INSTITUTE ON THE WIT CAMPUS.