NAHRA SAYS HIGHER STATE WEIGHT LIMITS ADD STRESS TO AGING COUNTY BRIDGES

WOODBURY COUNTY STILL HAS SOME AGING BRIDGES TO DEAL WITH, BUT NOT NEARLY AS MANY AS IN RECENT YEARS.

COUNTY ENGINEER MARK NAHRA UPDATED WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS THIS WEEK ON THE STATE OF RURAL BRIDGES AROUND THE COUNTY:

NAHRA SAYS THE COUNTY DID NOT HAVE TO CLOSE ANY NEW BRIDGES THIS PAST YEAR.

HE SAYS CHANGES IN STATE CODE ARE LEADING TO A MORE RAPID DETERIORATION OF SOME OF THE OLDER BRIDGES:

NAHRA SAYS SOME EMERGENCY VEHICLES ARE HEAVIER NOW TOO:

HE SAYS ALL OF THE BRIDGES ON D-12 ARE MORE THAN 55 YEARS OLD NOW, EXCEPT FOR THOSE REPLACED IN THE LAST THREE YEARS.

TWO OF THE THREE BRIDGES ON THE MOVILLE BLACKTOP ARE ALSO THAT OLD.

NAHRA SAYS EVEN SOME BRIDGES ON PAVED ROADS MAY SOON NEED TO BE POSTED WITH SIGNS ALLOWING ONLY ONE TRUCK AT A TIME FOR EXAMPLE, BECAUSE OF THE STATE ALLOWED HEAVIER WEIGHT LIMITS FOR TRUCKS.