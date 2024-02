UNION COUNTY SHERIFF DAN LIMOGES PASSES AWAY AT AGE 64

UNION COUNTY SHERIFF DAN LIMOGES HAS PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 64.

SHERIFF LIMOGES SERVED UNION COUNTY FOR 33 YEARS, BEING ELECTED TO HIS FIRST TERM IN 1991.

HE WAS CONSECUTIVELY RE-ELECTED SHERIFF EVERY TERM SINCE THEN INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY IN NOVEMBER OF 2022..

LIMOGES GOT HIS START IN LAW ENFORCEMENT BACK IN 1985 AS A PATROL OFFICER FOR THE ALCESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT.

HE ACCEPTED A POSITION WITH THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IN 1989.

IN ADDITION, LIMOGES SERVED AS THE PRESIDENT OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA SHERIFF’S ASSOCIATION IN 2005.

HE OVERSAW 10 FULL-TIME DEPUTIES, THE UNION COUNTY JAIL, AND THE 911 COMMUNICATIONS CENTER.

OUR SYMPATHIES GO OUT TO THE LIMOGES FAMILY AND THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.