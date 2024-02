U.S. HOUSE VOTES TO IMPEACH MAYORKAS

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE RANDY FEENSTRA AND SOUTH DAKOTA’S DUSTY JOHNSON WERE AMONG THE MAJORITY OF U.S. HOUSE MEMBERS WHO VOTED TUESDAY NIGHT TO IMPEACH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS.

THE VOTE WAS 214 TO 213, AND THE SECOND TIME IN U.S. HISTORY A CABINET SECRETARY HAS BEEN IMPEACHED BY THE HOUSE, AND THE FIRST IN NEARLY A HUNDRED AND FIFTY YEARS.

FEENSTRA RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “UNDER SECRETARY MAYORKAS’ WATCH, OVER 10,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE CROSSING OUR BORDER EVERY DAY,

HE SAYS OUR BORDER PATROL AGENTS LACK THE SUPPORT THAT THEY NEED TO DO THEIR JOBS, AND FENTANYL MANUFACTURED IN CHINA CONTINUES TO FLOOD OUR RURAL COMMUNITIES AND TAKE PRECIOUS LIVES.

JOHNSON, WHO IS ALSO REPUBLICAN LIKE FEENSTRA, SAYS “THE SOUTHERN BORDER IS AN ABJECT DISASTER.

HIS WILLFUL AND SYSTEMIC REFUSAL TO COMPLY WITH LAWS SET BY CONGRESS HAS CREATED A SAFETY AND SECURITY CRISIS AROUND AMERICA. MAYORKAS HAS FAILED TO UPHOLD HIS OATH OF OFFICE AND SHOULD BE REMOVED.”

THE ISSUE NOW HEADS TO THE SENATE, WHICH REQUIRES A 2-THIRDS MAJORITY TO CONVICT MAYORKAS..