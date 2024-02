A MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STABBING THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY MONDAY MORNING IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET.

24-YEAR-OLD CTWO SIPPA IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION OCCURRED BETWEEN SIPPA AND A LE MARS MAN AT THAT LOCATION, AND THAT SIPPA ALLEGEDLY USED A KNIFE TO STAB AND CUT THE VICTIM IN THE FACE.

SIPPA IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND WITH HIS NEXT COURT APPEARANCE SET FOR FEBRUARY 22ND.