MANY IOWANS SWITCHED PARTY AFFILIATION FOR IOWA CAUCUSES

THE LATEST IOWA VOTER REGISTRATION DATA SUGGESTS THOUSANDS OF IOWANS SWITCHED THEIR PARTY REGISTRATION TO REPUBLICAN SO THEY COULD PARTICIPATE IN LAST MONTH’S IOWA CAUCUSES.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

DURING THE MONTH OF JANUARY, ABOUT 48-HUNDRED IOWANS REGISTERED AS REPUBLICANS FOR THE FIRST TIME.

HERE IN WOODBURY COUNTY, 218 VOTERS SWITCHED FROM NO PARTY TO REPUBLICAN FOR THE RECENT CAUCUS.

EIGHTY-THREE DEMOCRATS, FIVE LIBERTARIANS AND ONE PERSON LISTED AS OTHER, ALSO SWITCHED TO THE GOP.

SOME REPUBLICANS ALSO SWITCHED AFFILIATION FOR THE CAUCUS, WITH 35 CHANGING TO NO PARTY, 11 TO THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, AND TWO SWITCHED TO LIBERTARIAN.